Judicial review initiated by parish council over 210 home estate

PUBLISHED: 07:00 23 May 2020

A judicial review has been launched by Thurston Parish Council after plans for 210 homes were given the green light. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A parish council has launched a judicial review claiming a committee were “significantly misled” while granting planning permission for a 210 home estate.

This shows what the staggered junction to replace Fishwick Corner crossroads would look like. This image is from the West Suffolk Council report.This shows what the staggered junction to replace Fishwick Corner crossroads would look like. This image is from the West Suffolk Council report.

Thurston Parish Council are in the early stages of an appeal after plans to build an estate on land south west of Beyton Road were given the green light.

They say legal advice given to Mid Suffolk District Council’s planning committee to give more weight to the district council’s joint local plan, which is yet to be signed off, rather than the parish’s active neighbourhood plan was incorrect.

However, development company Bloor Homes say that the decision was “lawful” and any challenge would be “without foundation”.

Speaking at a council meeting last week, Robert Eburne planning director of Bloor Homes Eastern, said: “Mid Suffolk council’s legal team has robustly defended its decision following receipt of further objections from Thurston Parish Council.

A map of Thurston where areas in blue have already had housing plans approved, an area in red where a decision over plans have been deferred and an area in yellow is where new plans for 58 homes has been submitted. Picture: GOOGLE MAPSA map of Thurston where areas in blue have already had housing plans approved, an area in red where a decision over plans have been deferred and an area in yellow is where new plans for 58 homes has been submitted. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

“Bloor Homes QC has also replied to make it absolutely clear that the decision is lawful and that any legal challenge would be without foundation.”

The parish council however maintain that the committee were “significantly misled” by officers while making their decision.

The application spans over two districts, with the housing estate fitting into mid Suffolk and the adjacent highways improvements to Fishwick corner crossing over the boundary into west Suffolk.

While the judicial review was initiated, West Suffolk Council’s planning committee gathered to make an independent decision on the highway plans.

At a meeting last week, the committee were minded to refuse the highways measures, which would create a staggered junction between Mount Road, Fishwick Corner and New Road in Thruston.

Mr Eburbe said that without Bloor Homes, the “key highway issues” would not be able to be resolved and that the developments would be at “no cost to the public”.

However, councillors raised concerns over the new road designs which they said did not provide safe routes for pedestrians and cyclist to navigate the junction.

Committee members later voted to delay their decision until a safety assessment had been carried out, but suggested that they were minded to refuse the plans.

The housing development cannot go ahead without permission for the highways improvements.

