Chance of thunderstorms as heavy showers set to soak region

PUBLISHED: 07:33 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:34 02 May 2019

West Suffolk could see a spot of thunder and lightning on Thursday afternoon Picture: PETER CUTTS

PETER-CUTTS

It’ll be nice weather for ducks today, as Suffolk and north Essex brace for an afternoon of heavy downpours – possibly with a dash of thunder and lightning.

Experts are predicting a mild but soggy day across the region, with sunshine making way for heavy showers this afternoon.

Weatherquest forecaster Chris Bell said there may even be a spot of thunder and lightning in the west, but it will feel pretty comfortable in general – with temperatures peaking at roughly 18C.

“We have had a little bit of rain over the last few hours across the county, but that is clearing now,” he said.

“It is mostly dry this morning, with some sunshine.”

Mr Bell said we are likely to see some showers developing after lunchtime, moving in from the northwest, with a “small chance of a thunderstorm” in the west of the region.

He added things will feel “much cooler” tomorrow, with a “loss of the mild weather” that many have enjoyed over the past few days.

“It will feel a lot different by tomorrow,” he said, adding the “chilly conditions” are expected to stay with us throughout the weekend.

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Teenager fighting for life after crash on busy road

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where the incident happened. Picture: HANNAH MILLER

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

