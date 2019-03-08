Chance of thunderstorms as heavy showers set to soak region

It’ll be nice weather for ducks today, as Suffolk and north Essex brace for an afternoon of heavy downpours – possibly with a dash of thunder and lightning.

Experts are predicting a mild but soggy day across the region, with sunshine making way for heavy showers this afternoon.

Weatherquest forecaster Chris Bell said there may even be a spot of thunder and lightning in the west, but it will feel pretty comfortable in general – with temperatures peaking at roughly 18C.

“We have had a little bit of rain over the last few hours across the county, but that is clearing now,” he said.

“It is mostly dry this morning, with some sunshine.”

Mr Bell said we are likely to see some showers developing after lunchtime, moving in from the northwest, with a “small chance of a thunderstorm” in the west of the region.

He added things will feel “much cooler” tomorrow, with a “loss of the mild weather” that many have enjoyed over the past few days.

“It will feel a lot different by tomorrow,” he said, adding the “chilly conditions” are expected to stay with us throughout the weekend.