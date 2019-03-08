Thunderstorms and heavy rain set to batter Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN Archant

Parts of Suffolk can expect to see heavy rain and thunderstorms this afternoon as a band of stormy weather comes in from the south.

The stormy spell is expected to hit the county later today with some heavy isolated rain, rumbles of thunder and flashes of lightning expected to light up the sky.

Some strong winds are also expected with localise gusts of up to 35mph.

Coastal and eastern areas of Suffolk are most at risk of seeing the storms as the pass over into the North Sea.

Chris Bell, forecaster at Weatherquest said: "It looks like there will be a fairly cloudy day with light rain though the morning.

"It will then become dryer through the afternoon before but there is a risk of some quite heavy localised rain and lighting into this evening.

"The risk will be highest from around 4pm-9pm today and those in eastern regions are most likely to see the lightning."

The unsettled weather will bring with it a slightly warmer spell with temperatures reaching 17 degrees.

There is a 'yellow' weather warning in place for central parts of the county where most of the extreme weather is expected.