E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Thunderstorms and heavy rain set to batter Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 07:23 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:32 14 October 2019

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Archant

Parts of Suffolk can expect to see heavy rain and thunderstorms this afternoon as a band of stormy weather comes in from the south.

The stormy spell is expected to hit the county later today with some heavy isolated rain, rumbles of thunder and flashes of lightning expected to light up the sky.

Some strong winds are also expected with localise gusts of up to 35mph.

Coastal and eastern areas of Suffolk are most at risk of seeing the storms as the pass over into the North Sea.

Chris Bell, forecaster at Weatherquest said: "It looks like there will be a fairly cloudy day with light rain though the morning.

You may also want to watch:

"It will then become dryer through the afternoon before but there is a risk of some quite heavy localised rain and lighting into this evening.

"The risk will be highest from around 4pm-9pm today and those in eastern regions are most likely to see the lightning."

The unsettled weather will bring with it a slightly warmer spell with temperatures reaching 17 degrees.

There is a 'yellow' weather warning in place for central parts of the county where most of the extreme weather is expected.

Most Read

Taylor insists there’s no ‘bomb squad’ at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town players celebrate Jordan Roberts' goal in Tuesday night's 4-0 win against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy. Photo: Steve Waller

Armed police to patrol Bury Christmas Fayre for third year

A previous Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre Picture: ARCHANT

‘Pray for Rose’ heartbreaking appeal for sausage dog after tragedy

Susie Medland pictured with Rambo and Rose before the tragic accident - the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk are helping to fundraise to help her with the cost of Rose's treatment Picture: SUSIE MEDLAND

Planned Orwell Bridge closures start TOMORROW

The Orwell Bridge will be closed overnight this week with traffic diverted through Ipswich town centre Picture: ARCHANT

Thunderstorms and heavy rain set to batter Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Taylor insists there’s no ‘bomb squad’ at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town players celebrate Jordan Roberts' goal in Tuesday night's 4-0 win against Gillingham in the EFL Trophy. Photo: Steve Waller

Armed police to patrol Bury Christmas Fayre for third year

A previous Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre Picture: ARCHANT

‘Pray for Rose’ heartbreaking appeal for sausage dog after tragedy

Susie Medland pictured with Rambo and Rose before the tragic accident - the Southwold Sausage Dog Walk are helping to fundraise to help her with the cost of Rose's treatment Picture: SUSIE MEDLAND

Planned Orwell Bridge closures start TOMORROW

The Orwell Bridge will be closed overnight this week with traffic diverted through Ipswich town centre Picture: ARCHANT

Thunderstorms and heavy rain set to batter Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘It will get worse before it gets better’ - concern over level of mental health sick leave at Suffolk police

John Clarke enjoying time with his children, William, Finley and Caitlin. He is signed off sick after suffering from PTSD Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘My daughter is a mircale’, says mum of teenager who ‘died’ five times

Casey Davies's heart stopped five times in hospital while fighting pneumonia, pleurisy and septicaemia Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Thunderstorms and heavy rain set to batter Suffolk

Fork lightning over the East Angliam coastline as a massive thunderstorm swept through Suffolk. Picture: ANNALI CHAPMAN

A gimmick too far? Why every day is a national something day

Today is International Topspinning Day - but do we need a day to celebrate it? Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘We know what it would mean to the town’ – Ipswich boss Hawkins, as Witches go for glory

Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists