Thunder and lightning to start the week before sunshine returns

PUBLISHED: 19:00 23 June 2019

Lightning storms to return to Suffolk before summer weather takes hold later on in the week. Picture: PETER CUTTS

East Anglia should be braced for more heavy rain and lightning early this week - but it will make way for glorious summer sun by the weekend.

Following a bright weekend, the rainy weather is due to return with the yellow warning for thunderstorms in place for the whole of Monday and Tuesday in Suffolk.

The Met Office is warning the storms could mean there is a chance that "homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds".

They also warn that there could be a "slight chance of power cuts" and that "spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures".

The worst of the weather is due to hit Suffolk overnight between Monday and Tuesday.

The storms are due to travel north from France, bringing with them some localised heavy showers, thunder and lightning strikes.

Chris Bell, forecaster for Weatherquest, said: "On Monday there is a chance of some quite heavy localised showers.

"Most parts of the county will manage to stay dry however. It will be warm and muggy with highs of 25C.

"The highest risk of thunderstorms will come between about midnight and 5am in the early hours of Tuesday.

"We could see quite a few lightning strikes during that time as well as some heavy rain.

"The west of Suffolk will see the worst of the weather so those in Ipswich and coastal regions might not see any lightning, although there is still a good chance.

"There could be some localised flooding on roads where there is heavy rain."

Later on in the week however, the dark clouds and heavy rain will make way for clear skies with temperatures expected to stay in the mid-twenties.

The best of the weather is due next weekend, with temperatures potentially reaching the high twenties on Saturday.

"The week could actually tun out to be quite dry after Tuesday.

"It could feel more summery and the temperatures should stay in the mid-twenties. It's looking like the best of the weather should reach us next weekend."

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Six weeks of overnight closures on the A12 - starting MONDAY

The A12 will be closed for six weeks over night for repairs and improvement works. Picture: SIMON PARKIN

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

