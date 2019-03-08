Video

Suffolk waves goodbye to warm weather as thunder and lightning forecast

Lightning and thunder is forecast for Suffolk as we wave goodbye to the warm Easter weather. Picture: PETER CUTTS PETER-CUTTS

After enjoying one of the hottest Easter weekends on record, Suffolk looks set for a wet few days ahead with thunder and even lightning on the cards.

Rain is due across the county, with heavy showers and rumbles of thunder and lightning also predicted. Picture: PHIL MORELY Rain is due across the county, with heavy showers and rumbles of thunder and lightning also predicted. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Thousands hit the seaside resorts this weekend to bask in the hot weather, but sadly the blue skies are not here to stay just yet.

Today looks set to be a wet day with temperatures dropping to a maximum of 18C, with the air feeling much cooler than recent days.

Fred Best, a weather forecaster at Weatherquest predicts a dry start to the day, but by mid-morning showers will creep in from the south of the county.

He said: “By 10am we are predicting it to be much cloudier and even the heavy odd rumble of thunder in the west of the county.

“The showers should clear off in the afternoon and Suffolk will be drier, but there is still a chance of the odd heavy shower further west.”

By the end of the afternoon it will feel much cooler as the showers will pass and temperatures will be a maximum of 13C to 14C.

According to Mr Best, tomorrow will continue to be unsettled with showers again coming from the south.

He continued: “There will be scattered and heavy showers with the potential for thunder and odd lightning strikes.”

Tomorrow's temperatures will be even cooler than today – with highs predicted of 12C.