E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Yellow weather warning in place for heavy rain across Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 13:28 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:28 30 September 2019

Lightning at Needham Lake Picture - STEVEN MCELREA

Lightning at Needham Lake Picture - STEVEN MCELREA

The met office has issued a 'yellow' weather warning for heavy rain and the prospect of thunder and lightning across Suffolk on Tuesday.

The warning warns of potential flood risk as a band of wet weather travels across the country.

Over the next two days, a band of rain will move east, initially arriving in Suffolk this afternoon (September 30) before returning tomorrow with some heavier, isolated showers.

The rain is due to start at around 5pm today, setting in for the evening before drying out tomorrow morning.

However, it will return at around 10am on Tuesday, with the prospect of some thunder and lightning.

Adam Dury, forecaster with Weatherquest, said: "There is some rain coming in from the west.

"It will dry out over night and the rain will then become heavier and more localised. There is the chance of some thunder and lightning in some areas and, with the ground being wet, there may be some standing water.

You may also want to watch:

"People may need to be a bit careful on the roads, but it should not be too bad.

"It will be mild, around 18 degrees on both days."

The yellow weather warning suggest there will be a small chance of disruption due to flooding.

The unsettled weather comes as flood warnings are issued by the Environment Agency because of high tides.

Coastal areas of Suffolk have been told to be careful on coastal routes because of expected flooding near the sea.

Most Read

Woman saved in late night rescue after car engulfed by flood water

The emergency services were seen near the Orwell Bridge where the woman had become trapped. Picture: R. HEART

Person injured in serious crash between car and bin lorry

Police have closed the B1116 Harleston Road at Weybread following a serious crash. Picture: Simon Parkin

Will Hurricane Lorenzo bring problems later this week? Or will it miss East Anglia?

Could we be heading for more storms over Suffolk? Woodbridge Tide Mill pictured before a strom by reader Hayley Havers

Bankrupt man jailed for hiding property from creditors

Colchester Magistrates Court

Ipswich Town are top... And Marcus Evans is posing for pictures with fans

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans, pictured at MK Dons recently. Photo: Pagepix

Most Read

Woman saved in late night rescue after car engulfed by flood water

The emergency services were seen near the Orwell Bridge where the woman had become trapped. Picture: R. HEART

Person injured in serious crash between car and bin lorry

Police have closed the B1116 Harleston Road at Weybread following a serious crash. Picture: Simon Parkin

Will Hurricane Lorenzo bring problems later this week? Or will it miss East Anglia?

Could we be heading for more storms over Suffolk? Woodbridge Tide Mill pictured before a strom by reader Hayley Havers

Bankrupt man jailed for hiding property from creditors

Colchester Magistrates Court

Ipswich Town are top... And Marcus Evans is posing for pictures with fans

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans, pictured at MK Dons recently. Photo: Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Families ‘teetering on the brink’ need our help, charity warns

Home-Start Suffolk's annual general meeting. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

‘I’m not someone to be messed with’ - Man held knife to victim’s throat in burglary, court hears

The trial continues at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Slimming World and Weight Watchers friendly meals on offer at new ‘healthier’ takeaway

The team at Simply Spuds Picture: Simply Spuds

Yellow weather warning in place for heavy rain across Suffolk

Lightning at Needham Lake Picture - STEVEN MCELREA

‘They were all my favourites’ - Elmer author David Mckee reflects on success of Ipswich art trail

Elmer artist David McKee visited Ipswich and signed books after visiting the Elmer's on the hospice's art trail. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists