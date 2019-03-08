Yellow weather warning in place for heavy rain across Suffolk

The met office has issued a 'yellow' weather warning for heavy rain and the prospect of thunder and lightning across Suffolk on Tuesday.

The warning warns of potential flood risk as a band of wet weather travels across the country.

Over the next two days, a band of rain will move east, initially arriving in Suffolk this afternoon (September 30) before returning tomorrow with some heavier, isolated showers.

The rain is due to start at around 5pm today, setting in for the evening before drying out tomorrow morning.

However, it will return at around 10am on Tuesday, with the prospect of some thunder and lightning.

Adam Dury, forecaster with Weatherquest, said: "There is some rain coming in from the west.

"It will dry out over night and the rain will then become heavier and more localised. There is the chance of some thunder and lightning in some areas and, with the ground being wet, there may be some standing water.

"People may need to be a bit careful on the roads, but it should not be too bad.

"It will be mild, around 18 degrees on both days."

The yellow weather warning suggest there will be a small chance of disruption due to flooding.

The unsettled weather comes as flood warnings are issued by the Environment Agency because of high tides.

Coastal areas of Suffolk have been told to be careful on coastal routes because of expected flooding near the sea.