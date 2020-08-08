E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Thunderstorms forecast as humid weather set to continue

PUBLISHED: 17:05 08 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:05 08 August 2020

The humidity is to continue and be joined by thunderstorms next week Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

The weekend will continue to be warm and dry tomorrow daytime, but the evening may see the start of stormy weather.

The hottest day of the year for the region was recorded yesterday, with the weather station at Santon Downham on the Suffolk/Norfolk border reaching 35.3C.

MORE: See glorious sunrise over Suffolk coast on hottest day of the year

Warm temperatures and humidity are set to continue, with thunderstorms bringing heavy rain for some places next week, forecaster Adam Dury from Weatherquest said.

Tomorrow is set to be similar to today with a mix of sunshine and clouds and could be slightly warmer than today’s top Suffolk temperature of 31.3C recorded at Wattisham.

Mr Dury said there may be the odd thunderstorm tomorrow evening, but they would really be from Tuesday onwards.

“Some places may see quite an active thunderstorm, but for other places there might just be a lot of rain for quite a period of time,” he said.

Temperatures should dip slightly from Wednesday and Thursday and as it cools down from Friday the risk of thunderstorms will diminish.

It will still feel quite humid on Thursday, Mr Dury added.

