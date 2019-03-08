E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Parts of region could be hit by thunderstorms as Met Office issues warning

PUBLISHED: 10:38 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:39 27 August 2019

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for parts of Suffolk and north Essex from midday today.

The warning, which is in place for the west of Suffolk and includes Newmarket, Haverhill and Sudbury as well as Halstead, Braintree and Witham in Essex, remains until midnight.

The Met Office said: "Most places will stay dry, but heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some flooding and disruption to travel."

Despite the warning, the region is mainly expected to enjoy another dry and sunny day following the record-breaking temperatures.

A high of 33.2C (91.6F) at Heathrow Airport yesterday made it the hottest August bank holiday Monday on record.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said: "The heatwave is going to continue for some of us for another day with temperatures reaching around 33C, but also across the UK we are also starting to see a transition with some places seeing cloud and fresher air."

Parts of region could be hit by thunderstorms as Met Office issues warning

Thunderstorms are on the way for parts of east Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: MARK HUNTER/ CITIZENSIDE
