Weather warning for severe thunderstorms and torrential rain in place for next week

A ‘yellow’ weather warning for severe thunderstorms has been put in place for Suffolk next week as a mini-heat wave comes to an end.

The warning is in place for 48 hours from midnight on Monday to midnight on Wednesday.

The warning suggests severe thunderstorms could hit the county but adds there is “significant uncertainty in location and timing.

The warning is in place for the whole of the UK and storms are expected to be localised and intense in nature.

Residents are warned to expect a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly and damage could be cause by flood water.

It is also advised that where lightning strikes and flooding occurs there could be disruption to public transport and there is a slight chance of power cuts.

There is also a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

The forecasted weather is in stark contrast to the current mini-heat wave in Suffolk.

Temperatures could reach the mid 30s today and are expected to stay in the high 20s for until next week.