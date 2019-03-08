Thurlow man denies stalking charge

Roy Andrews,, of Thurlow,, denies a stalking charge Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of a Suffolk man accused of stalking is expected to take place in July.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link was Roy Andrews, 55, of The Street, Thurlow, Haverhill.

He pleaded not guilty to an offence of stalking causing fear of violence to Julie Andrews between January 21 and February 17 this year.

Andrews is alleged to have made a threat to burn down Mrs Andrews’ flat and to have followed her, repeatedly telephoned her and loitered near her home.

Andrews’ trial is expected to take place during the week commencing July 24.