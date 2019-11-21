Car upside down after country road crash

Officers at the scene of a crash in Thurlow Road, Little Wratting, found one car overturned with its windows smashed. The driver was unharmed and the road is now clear Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A car was left on its roof after a collision close to Haverhill.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to the scene of a one-vehicle collision in Thurlow Road, Little Wratting, at about 4.15pm on November 21.

At the scene the officers discovered the car involved had flipped over onto its roof, smashing several windows in the process.

The driver left the scene with no reported injuries and the car was cleared from the road roughly 45 minutes later, about 5pm.

In a tweet, the Haverhill Police account said: "One vehicle road traffic collision in Little Wratting. Road is currently closed as we await recovery, in Thurlow Road.

"Driver is uninjured and family are aware."