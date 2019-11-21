Car upside down after country road crash
PUBLISHED: 21:55 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 21:55 21 November 2019
SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
A car was left on its roof after a collision close to Haverhill.
Police were called to the scene of a one-vehicle collision in Thurlow Road, Little Wratting, at about 4.15pm on November 21.
At the scene the officers discovered the car involved had flipped over onto its roof, smashing several windows in the process.
The driver left the scene with no reported injuries and the car was cleared from the road roughly 45 minutes later, about 5pm.
In a tweet, the Haverhill Police account said: "One vehicle road traffic collision in Little Wratting. Road is currently closed as we await recovery, in Thurlow Road.
"Driver is uninjured and family are aware."
