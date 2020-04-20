New estate planned for ‘overrun’ village which could double in size

A map of Thurston where areas in blue have already had housing plans approved, an area in red where a decision over plans have been deferred and an area in yellow is where new plans for 58 homes has been submitted. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A village which is already set to see its population double with six major housing developments is fighting plans for another estate.

Over the past three years, residents of Thurston, a village near Bury St Edmunds, have battled developers through numerous applications, the latest of which would see 58 homes built near to Church Road.

The new estate would be lead by development company Purcell and would create 37, two- and three-bedroom homes including seven bungalows, eight affordable houses and 12 one-bedroom almshouses designed to accommodate those aged between 20 and 35.

There would also be a cycle track and 17 allotment gardens for Thurston residents although current land used for allotments would be lost. Purcell say the homes will be sympathetic to the “local and historic character of the Thurston” however some residents think that the estate, adding to the existing homes being built, will “overrun” the village.

The application was first validated 12 days ago, and has already received 53 public comments all of which are objections.

Amanda and Jonathan Masters who live in the village listed a number of concerns including loss to local ecology and wildlife, lack of parking, traffic, and emergency service access.

They said: “What is the “need” for more houses.

“Are not 30% of the now six major agreed developments having to contain affordable houses.

“The global pandemic will have severe effects on the economy.

“This must be considered when allowing any further development in this village.

“Will all the other 1,000 plus new houses ever be built?”

Another resident wrote: “Surely there needs to be a limit to how many more houses are to be built in here.

“Thurston is suppose to be a village with wildlife and fields and green areas but this seems to no longer matter.”

Within the development, 12 almshouses to be made available to young people age 20 to 35 at an affordable monthly licence fee to meet maintenance costs.

Each home will be will be funded, built and gifted to the village in perpetuity by the land owner.

All applicants must have links within 10 miles of the village of Thurston.

At the conclusion of each tenancy the opportunity for occupancy will be offered to another young person in need.

This year a further 210 homes planned for land south west of Beyton Road have already been approved and a decision on another 210 on land to the east of Ixworth Road was deferred.

There are also plans for a new 420 place primary school in place.