Plans for 60-space car park and multi-use sports pitch at college

An application for a new car park and sports pitch at Thurston Community College will be debated next week. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Plans for a new 60-space car park and multi-use sports pitch on the ground of a community college are set to be debated.

The project, proposed for land north of Thurston Community College, will be put before Suffolk County Council’s development and regulation committee next week.

Both developments would serve the college but would also be used by the public out of school hours.

Suffolk County Council, the applicant, says that the plans would provide “much needed” parking space, and would also create a drop-off space for people taking their children too and from the school.

The development would be split into two phases, the first seeing the car park and associated works constructed.

The second would see the synthetic-surface sports pitch built alongside a 3m high fence and floodlights

The application has received a number of objections, most regarding a number of oak trees which have been felled along Ixworth Road to make way for a new public foot and cycle path.

However, according to the application, the development has “no impact” on these trees.

Suffolk County Council said they are working with the district council, to “realign” the new foot and cycle path north and south of the application site, to retain as many of the remaining trees as possible.

Mid Suffolk District Council has been consulted on the plans but has no objection.

Thurston Parish Council asked for the decision to be put before a committee and raised concerns over footpath layout, traffic going along Ixworth Road, and also light and sound pollution.

However, a report recommended that the committee approve the plans during the meeting which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 23.

The new development will be adjacent to a new housing estate on land to the west of Ixworth Road.

Persimmon Homes are in the process of building a new 250-home estate on the site, north of the college.

Another 210-homes on the other side of the road were given the green light following a three hour council meeting.

Work has also just got underway on a new 420-place primary school which will be built in Norton Road in the village.