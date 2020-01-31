Drug dealer is jailed

A Suffolk man who was involved in the supply of class A drugs has been jailed for two years and eight months.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday January 31 was Ryan Sedgwick, 25, of School Road, Thurston, near Bury St Edmunds.

Sedgewick had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs between March 1 and April 29 last year.

He also admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis between the same dates, possessing cocaine with intent to supply on April 28 this year, possessing cannabis, possessing a paper tab consisting of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), cocaine and ecstasy and having an article with a blade, namely a silver knife in Tostock Road, Beyton.

The court heard that Sedgwick had no previous convictions.