E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Drug dealer is jailed

PUBLISHED: 13:51 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:51 31 January 2020

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk man who was involved in the supply of class A drugs has been jailed for two years and eight months.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday January 31 was Ryan Sedgwick, 25, of School Road, Thurston, near Bury St Edmunds.

You may also want to watch:

Sedgewick had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs between March 1 and April 29 last year.

He also admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis between the same dates, possessing cocaine with intent to supply on April 28 this year, possessing cannabis, possessing a paper tab consisting of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), cocaine and ecstasy and having an article with a blade, namely a silver knife in Tostock Road, Beyton.

The court heard that Sedgwick had no previous convictions.

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

Family plans to re-open seaside restaurant - nearly a year after it closed

Seymours Aldeburgh, a coffee shop and restaurant planned to open in 2020 Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR

Most Read

Remains found near farm belonged to man missing since 2007

The remains of a man found at a farm near Sudbury in January 22 have been identified as belonging to 52-year-old Jeremy Sparks, who went missing in July 2007 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Which Suffolk market towns and villages are in line for ultrafast broadband?

An Openreach engineer at work installing ultrafast broadband cabling Picture: OPENREACH

This pub has been named the best in Suffolk

Diners recommended this pub to The Good Pub Guide Picture: Leon Day Images

Ipswich accept Millwall offer as Bialkowski nears permanent exit

Bartosz Bialkowski played 178 times for Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

Family plans to re-open seaside restaurant - nearly a year after it closed

Seymours Aldeburgh, a coffee shop and restaurant planned to open in 2020 Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk-born Royal Ballet choreographer Liam Starlett is suspended over allegations

Internationally renowned choreographer Liam Scarlett who has been suspended from the Royal Ballet amid allegations Picture: PA

Keane says Ipswich must go toe-to-toe with Peterborough after ‘polar opposite’ displays

Will Keane keeps his eyes on the ball against Lincoln last weekend. Photo: Steve Waller

Drug dealer is jailed

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Deadline Day Live: All the latest Ipswich Town transfer news as Lambert’s men are linked with striker

Transfer deadline day is likely to be a quiet one for Ipswich Town

School issues warning after person in truck seen filming young people

Bungay High School. Photo: Archant
Drive 24