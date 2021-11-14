Parents brave walk over scorching hot ashes to fundraise for ill son
- Credit: Jess Coppins
Two parents have raised hundreds of pounds for the care of their son with a walk over scorching hot ashes outside a pub.
Paul and Steph Brooks, whose 12-year-old son Jake has mitochondrial disease, braved the heat as they tip-toed barefoot over 600C ashes at the Fox and Hounds Pub in Thurston.
The family, who organised the walk with the Charlie Gard Foundation, raised about £600 in the event to help pay for a hoist for the family's hot tub, which Jake uses for hydrotherapy and pain relief.
The Brooks family have been spent thousands adapting their garden for the youngster, whose condition affects his movement and energy levels.
Mr Brooks estimated another £1,900 will be enough to pay for the new equipment.
He said: "The firewalk was fantastic. It only really hurts if you happen to hit a hotspot — it was a really weird sensation.
"A couple of regulars at the pub even gave it a go.
"The money will go a long way for the hoist. It leaves us about £1,900 short, so this was a big chunk of the money.
"Having the hoist would mean so much — it would really cheer him up and give him some exercise. For the best part of a year, he's only used the hot tub a handful of times.
"It's his main form of pain relief."