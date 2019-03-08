New primary school for 420 pupils could be built

The designs for the new Thurston CofE Primary Academy building. Image produced by Concertus Design & Property Consultants Limited Archant

Hundreds more primary places could be provided for children in Thurston if plans for a new 420-place school get the go-ahead.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The designs for the new Thurston CofE Primary Academy building. Image produced by Concertus Design & Property Consultants Limited The designs for the new Thurston CofE Primary Academy building. Image produced by Concertus Design & Property Consultants Limited

Suffolk County Council has submitted a planning application to create the new building in Norton Road.

If it goes ahead, it would replace the current Thurston Primary Academy - which only currently has room for just over 200 pupils at its School Lane site - thereby doubling its capacity.

The planned two-storey building is designed to feature 14 classrooms along with a large hall, library and food science suite.

Alongside the school, a pre-school is also proposed with space for 30 pupils under the age of five with a large open plan design, connected to the primary school by footpaths between the buildings.

In the application, Concertus Design and Property Consultants say the aim of the school is to "inspire and stimulate pupils" with new technology included in "high quality, flexible and adaptable surroundings".

They believe the building will "create a school facility which is suitable for the 21st century" which will be "adaptable and flexible to suit any changes in teaching needs".

You may also want to watch:

Co-headteacher at the school, John Bayes, said that if all goes to plan the school will be moving by September 2021.

He said: "It is a very exciting time at the moment for the school.

"It is an important time for the school to expand to keep up with the new houses and developments being built in the village at the moment.

"It is important to have room for all of the new families in the area."

During a consultation process, 33 people answered a survey raising their concerns over the location of the school.

Residents raised the issue of pupil drop-off and pick-up, limited parking and the if the design will be in keeping with the parish's theme.

However, the application points out that the school will be within walking or cycling distance for its catchment area and so the majority of journeys will not be made by car.

It also states that the designs of the school will be in keeping with the character of the surrounding village.