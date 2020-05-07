‘It was exceptional’ - rugby players raise more than £16k for hospital
PUBLISHED: 17:43 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:43 07 May 2020
THURSTON RUGBY CLUB
Rugby players have raised an “amazing” amount of money for West Suffolk Hospital by completing a socially-distanced relay.
The 180-mile fundraiser for the hospital in Bury St Edmunds involved 52 players from Thurston Rugby Club and took place over 24 hours.
MORE: ‘We want to give back to those who have given us so much’ - rugby players’ socially-distanced relay for hospital
The figure raised for the hospital’s MyWiSH charity has now surpassed £16,000, smashing the £10k target.
Matt Ansell, sponsor secretary at the club, said: “It was just exceptional. We finished about two hours ahead of schedule, just as the sun was coming up over the club.”
You may also want to watch:
The relay began outside West Suffolk Hospital on the morning of May 2 and finished the following day at Thurston Rugby Club’s ground.
Mr Ansell added: “Not only has it generated some funding for MyWiSH, but it’s really engaged with the players.
“The club is somewhere 30 of the guys go three times a week for training and games and to have that taken away is isolating, and that’s [the relay is] really something that has been able to pull the entire squad together.”
He said the relay was something everyone involved with could be “really proud of” and take forward in terms of team spirit into next year.
•The JustGiving page where you can donate is still open.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.