E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

First look at designs for 104 homes set for rural Suffolk village

PUBLISHED: 19:00 01 April 2020

Designs for 104 homes which are to be built in Thurston have been revealed. Picture: PEGASUS DESIGNS

Designs for 104 homes which are to be built in Thurston have been revealed. Picture: PEGASUS DESIGNS

Archant

Designs for more than 100 homes which were controversially given permission for a rural village in Suffolk have been revealed.

Designs for 104 homes which are to be built in Thurston have been revealed. Picture: PEGASUS DESIGNSDesigns for 104 homes which are to be built in Thurston have been revealed. Picture: PEGASUS DESIGNS

The new homes, which will be built by developer Linden LLP were given planning permission in March 2018 as part of a huge 191 home housing estate.

The first stage of the development - which accounts for 87 homes - is already underway however, before the second stage can start a number of conditions must be met, including setting out designs for the buildings.

The homes are planned for land to the north of Norton Road and will comprise of a mixture of one, two, three and four bedroom properties.

In the designs Linden LLP show that there will be a variety of housing styles including a mix of coloured render, red and buff brick.

Designs for 104 homes which are to be built in Thurston have been revealed. Picture: PEGASUS DESIGNSDesigns for 104 homes which are to be built in Thurston have been revealed. Picture: PEGASUS DESIGNS

This variety in house types and materials is considered to be in keeping with the wider context of Thurston.

The new properties are part of a number of planning application which will see 800 homes built in the area, nearly doubling the size of the village.

At a Mid Suffolk planning meeting in January a further 210 homes planned for land south west of Beyton Road were approved and a decision on another 210 on land to the east of Ixworth Road was deferred.

At the time of the January meeting, a spokeswoman for Thurston Parish Council said: “Thurston is a rural village which has grown organically over the years but still has a legacy road system consisting of narrow bridges, winding roads and junctions which are at or close to capacity.

Designs for 104 homes which are to be built in Thurston have been revealed. Picture: PEGASUS DESIGNSDesigns for 104 homes which are to be built in Thurston have been revealed. Picture: PEGASUS DESIGNS

“Thurston does not have a doctors surgery and only has infrequent bus services to neighbouring facilities.

You may also want to watch:

“No significant investment in infrastructure has or will occur as a result of these developments despite a doubling in the size of the village.”

Another potential development in the village, could see a 420-place primary school constructed in Norton Road.

If the school does goes ahead, it would replace the current Thurston Primary Academy - which only currently has room for just over 200 pupils at its School Lane site - thereby doubling its capacity.

The school would feature 14 classrooms along with a large hall, library and food science suite.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Coronavirus cases in Suffolk rise to 116

Empty roads in and around Martlesham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Three people die at Colchester Hospital after contracting coronavirus

Colchester Hospital Picture: HOLLY HUME

Most Read

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Coronavirus cases in Suffolk rise to 116

Empty roads in and around Martlesham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Three people die at Colchester Hospital after contracting coronavirus

Colchester Hospital Picture: HOLLY HUME

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Body found in seaside town

A huge emergency service response was spotted in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

More than 500 cases of coronavirus in Suffolk and Essex

A woman wears a face mask in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Shocking figures show further 563 deaths to coronavirus

A record number of coronavirus cases has been confirmed in the UK, the government has confirmed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Road closed after car collides with lamp-post

A stretch of the B1115 in Great Waldingfield has been closed by Suffolk police after a Mini Cooper was involved in a collision with a lamp-post Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man charged after armed robbery at Tesco Express

Police at the scene at Tesco Express in Lawson Place, Bury St Edmunds Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD
Drive 24