First look at designs for 104 homes set for rural Suffolk village

Designs for more than 100 homes which were controversially given permission for a rural village in Suffolk have been revealed.

The new homes, which will be built by developer Linden LLP were given planning permission in March 2018 as part of a huge 191 home housing estate.

The first stage of the development - which accounts for 87 homes - is already underway however, before the second stage can start a number of conditions must be met, including setting out designs for the buildings.

The homes are planned for land to the north of Norton Road and will comprise of a mixture of one, two, three and four bedroom properties.

In the designs Linden LLP show that there will be a variety of housing styles including a mix of coloured render, red and buff brick.

This variety in house types and materials is considered to be in keeping with the wider context of Thurston.

The new properties are part of a number of planning application which will see 800 homes built in the area, nearly doubling the size of the village.

At a Mid Suffolk planning meeting in January a further 210 homes planned for land south west of Beyton Road were approved and a decision on another 210 on land to the east of Ixworth Road was deferred.

At the time of the January meeting, a spokeswoman for Thurston Parish Council said: “Thurston is a rural village which has grown organically over the years but still has a legacy road system consisting of narrow bridges, winding roads and junctions which are at or close to capacity.

“Thurston does not have a doctors surgery and only has infrequent bus services to neighbouring facilities.

“No significant investment in infrastructure has or will occur as a result of these developments despite a doubling in the size of the village.”

Another potential development in the village, could see a 420-place primary school constructed in Norton Road.

If the school does goes ahead, it would replace the current Thurston Primary Academy - which only currently has room for just over 200 pupils at its School Lane site - thereby doubling its capacity.

The school would feature 14 classrooms along with a large hall, library and food science suite.