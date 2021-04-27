Video
'Devastated' neighbours support family after fire destroys thatched roof
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Villagers in Thwaite have been left "devastated" after a thatched roof fire scorched an historic home - with neighbours pledging to support the family affected.
A total of 23 fire appliances from across Suffolk and Norfolk were dispatched to a two-storey property in Church Lane shortly after 7.30am on Monday.
Fire engines lined the village's narrow roads as dozens of firefighters fought to bring the blaze under control.
Crew members at the scene confirmed the family living in the home had taken refuge with a neighbour.
A stop was called by Suffolk fire service shortly after 3pm and the smell of smoke was still noticeable in the area the following day.
The structural beams of the house, which is believed to date back to the 17th century, have been left exposed due to the blaze.
The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed by the fire service.
You may also want to watch:
Neighbours in Thwaite said the community is rallying around the family at the home following the incident.
Mary Briggs said: "Everybody knows everybody in this village. We all feel so sorry for them and we will all offer our help.
Most Read
- 1 Primary school closes for 'circuit breaker' after coronavirus outbreak
- 2 'I think he would destroy League One!' - Could Ipswich co-owner tempt Didier Drogba out of retirement?
- 3 Warning after spate of 'DHL parcel delivery' text scams
- 4 Attempted murder arrest as woman found with stab wounds in Nacton
- 5 Family pay tribute to 'talented' Leiston artist who died in crash
- 6 Brett Johnson on Paul Cook, transfer window plans and his Premier League tattoo pledge
- 7 70 vehicles stopped in day of action to 'disrupt' criminals
- 8 Man suffers potentially life-changing injuries in cycling accident
- 9 First look at second phase of Notcutts garden centre revamp plans
- 10 Collapsing seaside cliffs set to be fixed in £2m project
"It's such a shame. That house has stood since 1664 - it's such a beautiful house. I think they will rebuild it."
Another resident, who gave his name as Mr Parnell, added: "I'm devastated for them. I think it will take at least 18 months for them to get back in the house.
"We were blocked in by the fire engines all day.
"Everyone here has offered to help the family."
Martin Barrett said: "We have said we will try to help them. It was a big shock.
"I had to pick up my vehicle from Haughley and came back to the fire brigade. It's horrible to think this has happened."
And Jacqui Lawrence said: "I don't know the family personally, but this is really shocking. We're just really grateful they were able to get out safely.
"Credit goes to the fire service - they used some of the water from our pond.
"We've not spoken to the family, but we will make sure we go down and see if there's anything we can do."