This story from Essex police will tickle you...

Essex Police didn't arrive to the scene they were expecting in Chelmsford last night. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Police in Chelmsford arrived to an emergency call out to find a pleasant surprise last night.

Essex Police received an emergency call logged as an ‘urban emergency’, believed to be a fight in a flat in the city.

When Special Inspector Fraser MacLeod arrived at the scene however, it was not as serious as first thought.

“We were called to an emergency call in Chelmsford for a couple shouting at each other,” Sp Insp Macleod said. “We were out and the nearest unit, we attended assuming it would be serious and it turned out to be a couple who had been tickling each other!”