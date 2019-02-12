Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

This story from Essex police will tickle you...

PUBLISHED: 18:01 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:01 21 February 2019

Essex Police didn't arrive to the scene they were expecting in Chelmsford last night. Picture: ARCHANT

Essex Police didn't arrive to the scene they were expecting in Chelmsford last night. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Police in Chelmsford arrived to an emergency call out to find a pleasant surprise last night.

Essex Police received an emergency call logged as an ‘urban emergency’, believed to be a fight in a flat in the city.

When Special Inspector Fraser MacLeod arrived at the scene however, it was not as serious as first thought.

“We were called to an emergency call in Chelmsford for a couple shouting at each other,” Sp Insp Macleod said. “We were out and the nearest unit, we attended assuming it would be serious and it turned out to be a couple who had been tickling each other!”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

Suffolk Coastal council tax payers to shell out for £15,000 farewell party

Suffolk Coastal leader Ray Herring said the party was a thank you for people from across the district.

Family business behind The Hadleigh Ram and Long Melford Swan calls in administrators

Andrew Macmillan with his children, Oliver, Lorna and Iain, who ran Stuart Inns Picture: STUART INNS

Road closed after drivers ‘ignore’ signs and meet traffic head on

Highways officers claimed drivers have been ignoring signs and meeting traffic head on Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS

Most Read

What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police trying to trace lorry driver after fatal crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man slashed across the face with blade after being flagged down by Range Rover

#includeImage($article, 225)

Firm building £4.5m H&M store collapses, putting 20 jobs at risk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Accused Tavis killers ‘hunted their prey and showed no mercy’, court told

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

‘Who has written this plan?’ Concerns over developers’ role in 800-home garden neighbourhood proposals

The garden neighbourhood would see 800 homes, a primary school and employment space built to the south of Saxmundham Picture: MIKE PAGE

Kings of Anglia - Lambert’s touchline ban, Judge’s future, ‘must win’ games and a big dose of the mailbag

Alan Judge has been a hit at Ipswich Town

Inquest into the death of three-year-old who died in beach tragedy adjourned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. Picture: Courtesy of the Littleboy Family

Collins and Chambers return to training but Huws and Adeyemi are still ‘way off it’

Both Chambers and James Collins are injury doubts ahead of this game. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists