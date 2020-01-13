'Children have a wonderful time' - inspirational pre-school's delight at 'outstanding' Ofsted
A pre-school where "children have a wonderful time" has been given its second "outstanding" Ofsted report in a row after inspectors praised its "inspirational" teaching.
Helen Taylor, manager of Tiddlywinks Pre-School in Great Horkesley, north of Colchester, said she was "very, very proud" of the 14 members of staff who helped to achieve top marks in the inspection published this month.
Inspector Kate Hipperson praised Ms Taylor and her dedicated staff as "superb role models who work together to create a captivating learning environment", who go "above and beyond their expectations to deliver exceptional experiences for children".
Visiting the pre-school on November 29 last year, Ms Hipperson said: "It is clear that children's well-being and enjoyment is central to everything that staff do."
She highlighted the Coach Road pre-school's range of resources and regular outdoor sessions, including taking care of two rabbits in the garden.
"This activity also gives children a calm and soothing experience," the report said.
"Teaching is inspirational. Staff base their plans for activities on their excellent understanding of what children need to learn.
"Children feel secure. They communicate their emotions freely, knowing that staff are there to support them. Staff expertly guide children to manage their own emotions and behaviour."
Ms Taylor said: "I'm just extra proud of the staff and children.
"When they walk in here, they become part of my family. That's how I run the place, that's my ethos - it's warm, it's welcoming. It's nice someone has come in and recognised that.
"I will drop anything to support the families, staff and children."
Many schools are perhaps known for having strict routines that children must adhere to.
However Tiddlywinks has a much more adaptable way of working, where staff will "run with the children's interests".
She added: "It means we can change things as we go. You get more out of the children that way."
Tiddlywinks Pre-School has 78 children aged between one and four on its roll.