'Children have a wonderful time' - inspirational pre-school's delight at 'outstanding' Ofsted

Coraline and Axel having fun in the playground Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A pre-school where "children have a wonderful time" has been given its second "outstanding" Ofsted report in a row after inspectors praised its "inspirational" teaching.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tiddlywinks Pre-School in Great Horkesley has received an 'outstanding' Ofsted report Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Tiddlywinks Pre-School in Great Horkesley has received an 'outstanding' Ofsted report Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Helen Taylor, manager of Tiddlywinks Pre-School in Great Horkesley, north of Colchester, said she was "very, very proud" of the 14 members of staff who helped to achieve top marks in the inspection published this month.

Inspector Kate Hipperson praised Ms Taylor and her dedicated staff as "superb role models who work together to create a captivating learning environment", who go "above and beyond their expectations to deliver exceptional experiences for children".

Visiting the pre-school on November 29 last year, Ms Hipperson said: "It is clear that children's well-being and enjoyment is central to everything that staff do."

Scarlett having fun at playtime Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Scarlett having fun at playtime Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

She highlighted the Coach Road pre-school's range of resources and regular outdoor sessions, including taking care of two rabbits in the garden.

"This activity also gives children a calm and soothing experience," the report said.

Coraline having fun in the playground Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Coraline having fun in the playground Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"Teaching is inspirational. Staff base their plans for activities on their excellent understanding of what children need to learn.

"Children feel secure. They communicate their emotions freely, knowing that staff are there to support them. Staff expertly guide children to manage their own emotions and behaviour."

Ms Taylor said: "I'm just extra proud of the staff and children.

Elisia having fun on her trike Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Elisia having fun on her trike Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"When they walk in here, they become part of my family. That's how I run the place, that's my ethos - it's warm, it's welcoming. It's nice someone has come in and recognised that.

Scarlett having fun at playtime Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Scarlett having fun at playtime Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You may also want to watch:

"I will drop anything to support the families, staff and children."

Many schools are perhaps known for having strict routines that children must adhere to.

However Tiddlywinks has a much more adaptable way of working, where staff will "run with the children's interests".

Alfie and Elisia having fun in the playground Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Alfie and Elisia having fun in the playground Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

She added: "It means we can change things as we go. You get more out of the children that way."

Tiddlywinks Pre-School has 78 children aged between one and four on its roll.

Scarlett having fun at playtime Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Scarlett having fun at playtime Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN