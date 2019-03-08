Tide Mill receives funding to encourage school trips to museum

Chairman of the trust John Carrington and head miller Dan Tarrant-Willis outside the Tide Mill Living Museum in Woodbridge. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS Archant

The Tide Mill living museum in Woodbridge has received a welcome cash boost from Suffolk Coast & Heaths Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty Community and Conservation Fund.

The Tide Mill Living Museum is governed by the tides of the River Deben in Woodbridge. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS The Tide Mill Living Museum is governed by the tides of the River Deben in Woodbridge. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

In a bid to support educational visits the fund (ANOB) has invested in transport subsidies of up to £100 to each school located within the Suffolk coastal area.

The funding was allocated in April but has been initiated for the start of this school year to encourage trips where children can learn about the museum's history, milling demonstrations and maintaining the museum as part of the town's cultural past.

One of the last remaining working mills in the UK, the Tide Mill is a symbolic sight across the River Deben.

With its 850th anniversary next year, the mill has become an institution in its own right and has stood the test of time with a rich and diverse history of ownership.

Head miller Dan Tarrant-Willis and his colleague Mary Shuttleworth enjoy the demonstrations as much as the visitors do. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS Head miller Dan Tarrant-Willis and his colleague Mary Shuttleworth enjoy the demonstrations as much as the visitors do. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Having recently updated their learning programme, the mill now offers a fresh and authentic learning experience with live milling demonstrations from the very knowledgable volunteers, who's enthusiasm creates a feel-good fun atmosphere for children and adults alike.

Tide Mill covers a range of topics within the curriculum and can create bespoke programmes to cater each indiviual school.

Heather Sheehan, head of education at Woodbridge Tide Mill Museum, explains: "We're absolutely delighted to have been successful in obtaining a grant from the AONB.

"Transport costs can often be prohibitive for schools when booking trips but hopefully offering generous funding towards this will ensure we are able to welcome lots of new faces to take part in an exciting and unique learning experience.

"We look forward to welcoming lots of schools to the mill over the coming months."

The AONB Community + Conservation Fund is a home-grown investment, developed in partnership with local businesses with the aim of supporting grass roots conservation, access and education projects in the Suffolk area.

Schools located in the Suffolk Coasts and Heaths AONB can apply for subsidised travel to Woodbridge Tide Mill and book a visit by contacting Heather Sheehan.