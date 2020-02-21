Missing girl from Suffolk found in London

A missing teenager has been found in Barking Picture: ARCHANT

A missing teenager from Great Cornard has been found in London after being reported missing earlier in the week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Tiffany Morvany, 14, was last seen at her home address on Monday evening and was believed to have travelled to the capital.

She was found safe in Barking at 3.20pm on Thursday.

Suffolk police have thanked the public in their help for the search for Tiffany.