Missing girl from Suffolk found in London
PUBLISHED: 13:13 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:13 21 February 2020
A missing teenager from Great Cornard has been found in London after being reported missing earlier in the week.
You may also want to watch:
Tiffany Morvany, 14, was last seen at her home address on Monday evening and was believed to have travelled to the capital.
She was found safe in Barking at 3.20pm on Thursday.
Suffolk police have thanked the public in their help for the search for Tiffany.
Comments have been disabled on this article.