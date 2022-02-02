TikTok trainspotter Francis Bourgeois posts video exploring the Port of Felixstowe

TikTok trainspotting star Francis Bourgeois has posted a video of himself exploring the Port of Felixstowe.

The internet star, who has more than two million followers on TikTok as a result of his high-energy trainspotting content, posted a video on his Instagram detailing the path containers take from the ships to the railway.

Introducing the port, Mr Bourgeois was dressed head-to-toe in high-visibility gear and spoke about the size of the ships and the seagulls, referring to them both as "gigantic".

He also was seen wiping something from his hard hat, and thanking the seagulls for their "excrement".

After following the containers across the port, the trainspotter finished his video by saying farewell to freight train number 66727, commenting on its "gorgeous" maritime blue livery, and laughing his trademark laugh as it honked its horn while leaving the port.



