TikTok trainspotter Francis Bourgeois posts video exploring the Port of Felixstowe

Timothy Bradford

Published: 7:53 PM February 2, 2022
The Port of Felixstowe is struggling with congestion

The port of Felixstowe was visited by TikTok star Francis Bourgeois earlier today - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

TikTok trainspotting star Francis Bourgeois has posted a video of himself exploring the Port of Felixstowe. 

The internet star, who has more than two million followers on TikTok as a result of his high-energy trainspotting content, posted a video on his Instagram detailing the path containers take from the ships to the railway. 

@francis.bourgeois Here we are at the Port of Felixstowe, courtesy of GB Railfreight! #trains #trending #fyp ♬ original sound - Francis Bourgeois

Introducing the port, Mr Bourgeois was dressed head-to-toe in high-visibility gear and spoke about the size of the ships and the seagulls, referring to them both as "gigantic". 

He also was seen wiping something from his hard hat, and thanking the seagulls for their "excrement".

After following the containers across the port, the trainspotter finished his video by saying farewell to freight train number 66727, commenting on its "gorgeous" maritime blue livery, and laughing his trademark laugh as it honked its horn while leaving the port. 


Suffolk Live News
Felixstowe News

