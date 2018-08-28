Darling appearance by Blackadder star at Aldeburgh show

Tim McInnery (left) with A Crag Path Christmas director, Nick Hutchison (right). Picture: EMMA LLOYD Archant

Theatre-goers in Aldeburgh were surprised to find a darling visitor when they headed to a local performance.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Actor Tim McInnerny, surprised those attending the opening night of A Crag Path Christmas with its cast of West End performers at Aldeburgh’s Jubilee Hall.

One audience member said: “There was a scene in which the reading of the much-loved poem The Night Before Christmas was recited by a member of the audience.

“So what a lovely surprise to see the familiar face of someone who’d been in Blackadder, Game of Thrones and Dr Who on our local stage!”

The performance was also a fundraising event for the Alde & Ore Estuary Trust.

The Trust received £2302 through ticket sales and donations on the gala opening night of the performance with the money going towards upgrading river defences to make them more resilient to the threat of flooding.