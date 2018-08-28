Suffolk police seeks ‘inspirational’ chief constable

Gareth Wilson, Chief Constable of Suffolk Police, is retiring in April next year

Suffolk police is seeking an ‘inspirational’ replacement for its outgoing chief constable.

Tim Passmore, police and crime comissioner for Suffolk

Suffolk’s police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore has launched a recruitment campaign ahead of Gareth Wilson’s retirement in April next year.

He said chief constable Wilson had been a ‘strong, effective and inspiring leader’ of Suffolk Constabulary.

He said: “During Gareth’s tenure, the Constabulary has been consistently graded as ‘Good’ by the HMIC and I am now looking for someone to work with me to continue to provide an efficient and effective police service to the people of Suffolk.

“In common with forces across the country, we face challenges and I am looking for an inspirational Chief Officer who has the vision and determination to meet these challenges head-on and deliver my Police and Crime Plan.”

Further information and application packs can be downloaded from the PCC’s website

Alternatively they and can also be obtained by contacting Anna Parkinson on 01473 782771 or emailing her.