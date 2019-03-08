Sunny

Suffolk schemes receive crime reduction grants worth more than £141k

PUBLISHED: 16:00 21 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:43 21 April 2019

Noise Solution Ltd received £9,738 to help deliver its work to those either involved with, or at risk of being involved with drug related crime in Newmarket

Noise Solution Ltd received £9,738 to help deliver its work to those either involved with, or at risk of being involved with drug related crime in Newmarket Picture: ARTS AWARD/LULU ASH

ARTS AWARD/LULU ASH

Young people and victims of crime in Suffolk are among the beneficiaries of more than £141,000 in funding from the police and crime commissioner’s latest wave of grants.

Tim Passmore announced 10 organisations will share funding for projects aimed at reducing crime and disorder in the county, or helping victims and witnesses.

Mr Passmore said: “Commissioning services to support the work of the constabulary is an important element of my role as PCC.

“We rely very heavily on the support of voluntary and community organisations, and we are indebted to them for their commitment and enthusiasm.

“I truly believe that without the support of organisations such as these we would be a much poorer society.”

Adfam National received £18,340 to help families with drug and alcohol related issues.

The Chapman Centre, in Ipswich, received £14,829 to enable weekend opening of the venue, which provides shelter and support for vulnerable people.

Inspire Suffolk received £14,289 towards the running of Colville House Youth Club, which provides various programmes to support young people.

The Matthew Project received £9,794 to support 'Outside the Wire' in Suffolk prisons, raising awareness of drug and alcohol misuse and other issues.

Noise Solution Ltd received £9,738 to help deliver its work to those either involved with, or at risk of being involved with drug related crime in Newmarket.

Right Time Counselling Services received £4,940 to support those with drug and alcohol abuse issues, and long-term mental health issues, in Lowestoft.

St Giles Trust received £20,000 towards its prevention and intervention service, which raises awareness of topics such as county lines in Ipswich and the surrounding areas.

Talitha Koum received £10,000 towards delivery of support for vulnerable women in Suffolk.

The Mix in Stowmarket received £19,861 towards its outreach work with young people.

Volunteering Matters received £20,000 towards the 'We Are Patrick' project to help young men at risk, or with experience of exploitation, gangs and crime.

The grant panel, which considers applications, includes a representative of the PCC executive team and chairs of community safety partnerships.

