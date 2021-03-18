Wood chippers raise thousands for brain injury charity
- Credit: Timberwolf
Staff at Stowmarket-based wood chipper manufacturers Timberwolf have raised thousands of pounds for local brain injury charity Headway Suffolk.
Employees chose the charity before the onset of Covid-19, and made the most of a sunny summer to raise money through various challenges.
Among them included the HR team walking 84,000 steps over three months, while marketing manager Antony Alexander donated £1 for every kilogram lifted during his power-lifting training.
Altogether, through other events such as a cycle ride, the company raised £2,495.89.
Chris Perry, managing director at Timberwolf, said: “It has been a privilege to be involved with Headway Suffolk throughout a very difficult year. Their work in the community has been tireless providing care for those in need and that support is now more important than ever.
“Without Covid-19 we could have done so much more. We wish them all the very best for 2021."
The funds will be used to help support local adults living with brain injury, stroke and neurological conditions. Among the services provided include rehabilitation and therapy.
David Crane, communications and marketing officer at Headway Suffolk, said: “We are extremely grateful to Timberwolf’s staff for their efforts in raising such a fantastic amount for Headway Suffolk’s services.
“To adapt the challenges they had planned and find new ways of fundraising through a pandemic is a real credit to their team and motivation to support Headway’s services across Suffolk.
“We simply could not survive, especially through a challenging past 12 months without the generosity of companies like Timberwolf, so we truly are thankful for their support.”