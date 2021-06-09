Published: 9:11 AM June 9, 2021 Updated: 9:19 AM June 9, 2021

President of the United States Joe Biden is expected to meet with U.S. Air Force Personnel based at RAF Mildenhall. - Credit: PA/ Sonya Duncan

President of the United States Joe Biden is expected to land at RAF Mildenhall this evening as part of his first trip to UK since becoming American commander-in-chief.

President Biden will be joined by his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, on Air Force One as they touch down at the American airbase and meet with US Air Force personnel based there.

It is understood that they will land at around 8pm.

After his quick stop to the airbase, the Democrat will meet with prime minister Boris Johnson in Cornwall, before the G7 summit tomorrow.

After the summit, the President and First Lady will meet the Queen at Windsor Castle to finish off their trip to the UK, before travelling through Europe meeting with other heads of state.

You may also want to watch:

President Biden is not the first US head of state to have flown into the county - President Donald Trump, his predecessor, landed at the base back in 2019.

The Republican premier spent around an hour at Mildenhall on February 26 that year, while Air Force One was refuelled on his trip to meet North Korea's Kim Jong-un in Vietnam.