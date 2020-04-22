E-edition Read the EADT online edition
WATCH: Stunning timelapse captures trail of Starlink satellites

PUBLISHED: 18:59 22 April 2020

The Starlink satellites captured over Clacton by Jack Barrett. Picture: JACK BARRETT

The Starlink satellites captured over Clacton by Jack Barrett. Picture: JACK BARRETT

JACK BARRETT

A teenager has captured an incredible timelapse video of the SpaceX Starlink satellites over the skies of Clacton.

The Starlink satellites captured over Clacton by Jack Barrett. Picture: JACK BARRETTThe Starlink satellites captured over Clacton by Jack Barrett. Picture: JACK BARRETT

The timelapse, which was taken last night by Jack Barrett, aged 19, shows the incredible trail of satellites in the night sky above his garden in Page Road.

Jack and his mother Jenny watched the man-made phenomenon pass over their house between 8.55pm and 9.20pm on Tuesday, April 20.

“It was an amazing sight to see,” said Jenny. “I’ve been following the satellites since SpaceX started launching them so it’s not the first time I’ve seen them. But I always find it an interesting thing to watch.”

Space experts have revealed that the Starlink satellites will be visible for the next few days as a result of the clear night sky and their current orbital position.

The 60 Starlink satellites were launched by Elon Musk’s SpaceX back in March and have been appearing in a line crossing the night sky for the past few evenings.

SpaceX is a rocket company which hopes to beam cheap WiFi to people on Earth from orbit.

The phenomenon – which was confused by many for UFOs and meteor showers – has been captured by keen photographers over the last two evenings in Suffolk and the north of Essex.

More: Starlink space display to fly over Suffolk for the next few days

There are many websites to help you track the Starlink, such as www.findstarlink.com, so you can make sure you don’t miss out on seeing the trail over the next few nights.

