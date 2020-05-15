Body of baby girl found at recycling centre – what we know so far

The site in Ipswich Road, Needham Market, remains closed while investigations continue into the death of a newborn baby girl

Police are currently investigating after a body of a baby girl was found by workers at Sackers recycling centre in Needham Market – here is what we know so far about the tragic discovery.

Suffolk police has launched an appeal in a bid to find the baby’s mother amid concerns she may need medical assistance.

The shocking news was announced late last night, with officers still on site at the Ipswich Road waste centre today as they continue their investigation.

Here is a timeline of what we know so far about the investigation.

Body found

Officers from Suffolk police were called to the recycling centre shortly before 3pm on Thursday, May 14, where the girl’s body was found.

Her death is being treated as unexplained and an investigation has been launched.

Appeal launched

At 9.32pm on Thursday, May 14, police sent out a direct appeal to the mother of the baby girl and asked for anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger said: “We understand that this would have been a very distressing experience for the mother of this baby.

“Our current priority is to ensure she receives the care and assistance she requires and we would urge that she contacts us so we can help.

“There is no doubt that she may be frightened but it is very important that we reach her or we speak to someone who might know her.”

The statement added that the force’s main priority was to ensure the mother receives the care she needs and the right support.

Cordon remains in place as community unites in grief

Social media has been awash with tributes to the baby and messages of support for the mother since the devastating news was announced.

One Facebook user wrote: “Unbearably, heartbreakingly sad. I hope they find the mother and she gets the care she needs. RIP little one.”

A cordon remains in place today while police continue with their enquiries.

Police confirm body was found in waste material

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger, who is leading the investigation into the baby’s death, has this morning praised staff at the site in Ipswich Road, Needham Market, for their actions following the tragic discovery.

He also appealed again for her mother to come forward and seek medical help while on BBC Radio Suffolk.

Baby girl was born in last 48 hours, police believe

Det Ch Susp Bridger continued: “We are absolutely desperate to speak to the mother of the baby because it is our current thinking it was likely the baby was born in the last 48 hours.

“We can only imagine the emotional and physical distress the lady has been through. It is essential she gets the help from medical professionals she needs.”

The baby is understood to have been born within a 48-hour period before the discovery and appeared to have been carried to full term, or close to full term.

But police said it was too early to establish if the baby had been alive for any of that 48-hour period.

Plans for postmortem being finalised

Det Ch Susp Bridger told this newspaper that plans were being finalised for a postmortem examination to be carried out at the earliest opportunity.

He said the inquiry was in the hands of the joint Norfolk and Suffolk major investigation team.

“We’re keeping an open mind about what happened to the baby girl and will be carrying out a thorough investigation,” added Det Ch Susp Bridger.

“We currently suspect the baby was brought in through refuse collection, rather than deposited at the site.

“We understand deliveries had all been from Ipswich and the immediate surrounding area.”

The death is being treated as unexplained and a cordon remains in place while investigations continue.

•Anyone with information should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD reference 213 of May 14, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.