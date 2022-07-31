News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Timmy Mallett spotted cycling through Suffolk on UK painting tour

Tom Swindles

Published: 5:22 PM July 31, 2022
Timmy Mallett during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day four

Timmy Mallett has made his way to Suffolk as part of his cycling tour around the UK - Credit: PA

Famous for his catchphrases and appearing on TV, former children's presenter Timmy Mallett has arrived in Suffolk as part of a miraculous tour across the country.

The Wacaday star is travelling the Suffolk coast as part of a cycling and painting journey across the UK.

Mallett is painting a picture on every day of his trip around Britain, since first beginning his trek in London in March.

The 66-year-old reached Suffolk on Sunday, July 31, painting a picture in Southwold, and has since been making his way along the county's coast.

Before that, he spent time in Lowestoft enjoying the Banksy artwork around the UK's most easterly town.

Last week, he cycled his way around the Norfolk coast as part of his tour.

Mallett's journey began in London on March 17 and his trek has taken him from far-reaching locations such as Land's End up to the Highlands in Scotland.

Mallett is now set to continue making his way through Suffolk as he concludes the final leg of his journey back to the capital.

Author Picture Icon
