Prisoner absconds from Hollesley Bay

PUBLISHED: 07:49 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 07:49 06 August 2020

Timothy Stone-Parker has absconded from Hollesley Bay prison Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A man who was jailed after being convicted of conspiracy to commit burglary has absconded from Hollesley Bay prison.

Timothy Stone-Parker, 24, was found to be missing from the prison at around 6.30pm on Wednesday.

Initial enquiries have failed to locate Stone-Parker, who is serving a six-and-a-half year sentence.

Stone-Parker is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, brown hair, green eyes and is clean shaven, with a scar on the left side of his face.

He is known to have connections to Cambridgeshire.

Anyone with information on Stone-Parker’s location is urged to contact police on 101.

