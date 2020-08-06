Prisoner absconds from Hollesley Bay
PUBLISHED: 07:49 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 07:49 06 August 2020
A man who was jailed after being convicted of conspiracy to commit burglary has absconded from Hollesley Bay prison.
Timothy Stone-Parker, 24, was found to be missing from the prison at around 6.30pm on Wednesday.
Initial enquiries have failed to locate Stone-Parker, who is serving a six-and-a-half year sentence.
Stone-Parker is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, brown hair, green eyes and is clean shaven, with a scar on the left side of his face.
He is known to have connections to Cambridgeshire.
Anyone with information on Stone-Parker’s location is urged to contact police on 101.
