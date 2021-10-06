Street entertainers and performers to get open-air space

Published: 1:30 PM October 6, 2021

Open-air performances could be set to take place in the centre of Chelmsford after plans were finalised for a new public area.

The long awaited Tindal Square pedestrian construction plans are set to be given the green light, and could completely transform part of the city’s High Street.

As well as creating a space for public performances, the aim is also to improve the setting of the important Shire Hall building.

Chelmsford City Council and Essex County Council have combined to come up with a series of ideas for Tindal Square and the High Street, including paving over the road outside Shire Hall and making it fully pedestrianised.

This would see a brand new public space created outside Shire Hall.

The ambitious proposals would see new paving, public seating, planting and a two-way cycle path between Market Road and New Street.

In the last few years, the city council has invested significantly in public realm projects and recent completed schemes have included Marconi Plaza, Station Square completed in 2016 at a cost of £1.6million, Exchange Square completed in August 2016 and Half Moon Square completed in autumn 2016 at a cost of £1.9million.

Earlier estimated costs of the detailed design and tender process for the Tindal Square works had costs set at £3.3million.

Stephen Robinson, leader of Chelmsford City Council, which is set to sign off the financial details in a private session at its next cabinet meeting on October 12, said: “As soon as we sign the contract will have a date for the start of construction and we hope to do that soon.

“The key part is we secured a government grant towards this and the rest of the money comes from developer contributions.

“One of the key aspects is we want to use the space as a public performance area.

“It won’t just be a cycle path. It will improve Shire Hall as well.”



