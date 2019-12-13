Woman, 90, left with cuts in 'nasty and cowardly' attack

The woman, 90, was attacked in her home in Tiptree Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A 90-year-old woman suffered cut hands in what police described as a "nasty and cowardly attack" in Tiptree.

Essex Police confirmed they are investigating an incident where two women forced their way into the victim's home in Station Road on Thursday evening.

The attackers proceeded to assault the victim, who did not suffer serious injuries but was left shaken.

The suspects are described as two white women who were wearing jackets with fur trimmed hoods.

Police have said the suspects are believed to be in their 30s.

Detective Inspector Kev Hughes said: "This was a nasty and cowardly attack on an elderly woman."

Essex Police are asking for witnesses to come forward, quoting incident 1034 of Thursday, December 12.