Two women arrested after 'cowardly' attack on 90-year-old

PUBLISHED: 10:31 15 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:31 15 December 2019

The woman, 90, was attacked in her home in Tiptree Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A 90-year-old woman was injured after two women forced their way into her home in Tiptree.

Two women, aged 32 and 56, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Essex Police received reports that two women had forced their way into an address in Station Road at around 8.30pm on Thursday, December 12.

The 90-year-old victim suffered cut hands in what police described as a "nasty and cowardly attack".

A 32-year-old woman from Tiptree was arrested yesterday (Saturday, Decmber 14) on suspicion of theft, burglary and possession of Class A drugs.

A 56-year-old woman also from the village was arrested on suspicion on theft, burglary and aggravated vehicle taking.

They both remain in custody.

