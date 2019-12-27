Do you recognise this man?

Police want to speak to this man in connection to a purse theft at Sainsbury's in Braintree, Essex, on November 23 Picture: ESSEX POLICE ESSEX POLICE

Police are appealing for information and have issued CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to after an 80-year-old had her purse stolen as she shopped in a supermarket.

The woman's purse was taken as she shopped in Sainsbury's in Toft's Walk, Braintree, on November 23.

Among items contained in the purse were irreplaceable photos of sentimental value to the victim.

Essex Police have identified a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident and have released a CCTV image of him.

The man is white and was wearing a dark jacket with a grey hoodie and dark striped scarf, blue jeans and black trainers at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Alex Lockyer of Essex Police on 101 and to quote the crime reference 42/186526/19.