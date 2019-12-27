E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Do you recognise this man?

PUBLISHED: 11:10 27 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:35 27 December 2019

Police want to speak to this man in connection to a purse theft at Sainsbury's in Braintree, Essex, on November 23 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Police want to speak to this man in connection to a purse theft at Sainsbury's in Braintree, Essex, on November 23 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

ESSEX POLICE

Police are appealing for information and have issued CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to after an 80-year-old had her purse stolen as she shopped in a supermarket.

Police want to speak to this man in connection to a purse theft at Sainsbury's in Braintree, Essex, on November 23 Picture: ESSEX POLICEPolice want to speak to this man in connection to a purse theft at Sainsbury's in Braintree, Essex, on November 23 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

The woman's purse was taken as she shopped in Sainsbury's in Toft's Walk, Braintree, on November 23.

Among items contained in the purse were irreplaceable photos of sentimental value to the victim.

Essex Police have identified a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident and have released a CCTV image of him.

The man is white and was wearing a dark jacket with a grey hoodie and dark striped scarf, blue jeans and black trainers at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Alex Lockyer of Essex Police on 101 and to quote the crime reference 42/186526/19.

Most Read

Did you see this mysterious object in the sky on Christmas Day?

The 'mystery' UFO spotted over the skies of Suffolk on Christmas Day Picture: JULIE WELLS

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert says his future is uncertain in bizarre post-match press conference

Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

What are the Next Boxing Day sale opening times?

When will Next open its doors across Suffolk and Essex for its traditional Boxing Day sale? Picture: GREGG BROWN

Two airlifted to hospital after cars collide

Two people have been airlifted to West Suffolk Hospital following a car crash (File photo) Picture: EAAA

Most Read

Did you see this mysterious object in the sky on Christmas Day?

The 'mystery' UFO spotted over the skies of Suffolk on Christmas Day Picture: JULIE WELLS

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert says his future is uncertain in bizarre post-match press conference

Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

What are the Next Boxing Day sale opening times?

When will Next open its doors across Suffolk and Essex for its traditional Boxing Day sale? Picture: GREGG BROWN

Two airlifted to hospital after cars collide

Two people have been airlifted to West Suffolk Hospital following a car crash (File photo) Picture: EAAA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

No weekend through trains from East Anglia to London could hit sales

There will be no through trains to London over the weekend - could regional shopping centres get a boost from shoppers? Stock Image.

‘It was a big lift for us’ – Chenery after Bury’s 2-1 win over Soham

Celebrations as Bury Town players share their jubiliation with home fans after taking a 1-0 lead against Soham Town Rangers. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Kings of Anglia BONUS: Dissecting Lambert’s bizarre post-match comments and a disappointing Boxing Day

Paul Lambert's post-match comments following Ipswich Town's 0-0 draw with Gillingham caused a stir. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Warning of delays during ‘burst water main’ repairs

Emergency repair works are being carried out on Cotmer Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

£6,000 of restaurant meals stolen in ‘dine and dash’ cases

Brendan Padfield, owner of the Unruly Pig at Bromeswell. Picture: SIMON PARKER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists