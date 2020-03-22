Toilet block blaze near fire station is extinguished by crews
PUBLISHED: 11:47 22 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:47 22 March 2020
Firefighters have tackled a blaze in public toilets in a historic Suffolk street.
The fire was in the toilet block opposite the Angel Pub in Theatre Street, Woodbridge - just round the corner from the fire station.
An appliance from the local station and also Ipswich East attended, extinguishing the fire in about 25 minutes by 10.34am.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said a member of the public had seen smoke coming out from the building, adding no-one had been hurt.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk police confirmed no-one had been trapped inside.
The cause of the fire and whether it is suspicious is unknown at this stage.