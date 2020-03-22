E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Toilet block blaze near fire station is extinguished by crews

PUBLISHED: 11:47 22 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:47 22 March 2020

The fire was in a toilet block in Theatre Street, Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE

The fire was in a toilet block in Theatre Street, Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE

GOOGLE

Firefighters have tackled a blaze in public toilets in a historic Suffolk street.

The fire was in the toilet block opposite the Angel Pub in Theatre Street, Woodbridge - just round the corner from the fire station.

You may also want to watch:

An appliance from the local station and also Ipswich East attended, extinguishing the fire in about 25 minutes by 10.34am.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said a member of the public had seen smoke coming out from the building, adding no-one had been hurt.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police confirmed no-one had been trapped inside.

The cause of the fire and whether it is suspicious is unknown at this stage.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tesco to help NHS workers get their groceries

Shoppers at Tesco in Martlesham Picture: ARCHANT

Coronavirus: Every supermarket’s opening hours in one place

Iceland have changed their opening hours across Suffolk and Essex in response to the coronavirus outbreak Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tesco to help NHS workers get their groceries

Shoppers at Tesco in Martlesham Picture: ARCHANT

Coronavirus: Every supermarket’s opening hours in one place

Iceland have changed their opening hours across Suffolk and Essex in response to the coronavirus outbreak Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Driver in his 80s dies in A12 lorry accident near Copdock roundabout

A stock image of the A12 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk building firm owed nearly £500k when it went into liquidation

There are more than 90 creditors on the list Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ipswich Town: FA Cup winners 1978..... That cup run and joy in photos...

Ipswich Town FC: FA Cup winners 1978. Photo: ARCHANT

National Trust closes all parks to stop coronavirus spread

Ickworth, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk. After closing house and cafes earlier this week, all National Trust parks are now closed too Picture: NATIONAL TRUST

Toilet block blaze near fire station is extinguished by crews

The fire was in a toilet block in Theatre Street, Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE
Drive 24