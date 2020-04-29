E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Decision made on the future of Tollgate junction

PUBLISHED: 15:54 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:12 29 April 2020

Tollgate Junction in Bury St Edmunds is to receive improvements Picture: GREGG BROWN

A final decision has been made on the future of a busy junction in Bury St Edmunds.

Suffolk County Council launched a six-week consultation on improvements to the Tollgate junction in the town earlier in the year.

Three options were consulted upon which contained a variety of solutions for the junction including adding a pedestrian phase to the traffic lights, the addition of extra lanes and changing the direction of travel.

SCC has now decided that it will be proceeding with the second option and adding new lanes to both Tollgate Lane and Fornham Road, so vehicles can move through the junction more easily and efficiently.

The junction will also see a new pedestrian crossing.

Following feedback from members of the public, option two will now include a right turn from Mildenhall Road to Tollgate Lane subject to safety standards, and improved facilities for cyclists as well as pedestrians linking to the train station and the town centre.

Mayor of Bury, Peter Thompson, said that he was pleased that improvements would be made but still had concerns.

“Doing improvements to that junction have been a long time coming,” said Mr Thompson.

“It will benefit the town as a whole.

“The main concern I have is the impact that works to the junction will have to the rest of the town.

“The knock on effect will be felt on the other side of the town.”

Andrew Reid, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for Highways, Transport and Rural Affairs, said: “Thank you to everyone who took part in the consultation and attended the information events.

“We had over 140 attendees at the two drop in events and 321 responses to the consultation.

“These improvements will enhance access for vehicles around the North West area of Bury St Edmunds and provide better connection for pedestrians and cyclists to the train station and the town centre, promoting sustainable modes of transport in the town.

“Work is due to start early in 2021, but this is very much dependent on the current situation we are facing with Covid-19 and the impact it will have on all the county’s highways improvement schemes.

“The time frame for the Tollgate junction cannot be guaranteed at this stage, but we will keep stakeholders and local people informed.”

Money for the improvements will be provided jointly by Abbeygate sixth form centre on Western Way, the Marham Park housing development in Fornham All Saints as part of their planning conditions with a contribution from Suffolk County Council as highways authority.

