Housebuilder donates hi-vis bags to schoolchildren for road safety campaign

A group of pupils at Tollgate Primary School, in Bury St Edmunds, with the kit bags donated by David Wilson Homes for Road Safety Week. Picture: DAVID WILSON HOMES Archant

Pupils at Bury St Edmunds’ Tollgate Primary School have been donated hi-vis kit bags by a housebuilder as part of a campaign to improve road safety.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

David Wilson Homes is building new homes at Marham Park, in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DAVID WILSON HOMES David Wilson Homes is building new homes at Marham Park, in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DAVID WILSON HOMES

David Wilson Homes is building a new development at nearby Marham Park said: “As a result of the Covid-19 crisis, it’s even more important for us to support the local schools in and around the communities we build.”

Road Safety Week is running from November 16 to 22, with the message that reducing speed leads to safer and healthier journeys.

You may also want to watch:

Hannah Brookman, headteacher at Tollgate Primary School, said: “We’re most grateful to David Wilson Homes for the donation of high-vis kit bags to help keep our pupils safe.

“We hope to put the kit bags to good use, to encourage more of our pupils to walk to school and to stay safe, particularly now that the darker mornings and nights are here.”

Annette Hurst, sales director at David Wilson Homes Eastern Counties, said: “We want to ensure the pupils remain visible now the darker nights are here, and our donation has hopefully still encouraged them to safely practice Road Safety Week.

“This is a campaign we actively support each year as we endeavour to help local school children in their efforts to commute on foot, and the high-vis kit bags have proven to be both effective and practical.”