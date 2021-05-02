Have your say on bid for new shopping village with cinema and hotel

Published: 12:11 PM May 2, 2021

Developers say the Tollgate Shopping Village could have a huge benefit to the economy - Credit: Corstorphine + Wright

In-depth plans for a new shopping village with an eight-screen cinema, bowling alley and 60-bed boutique hotel have been unveiled - with people being urged to have their say on the proposals.

Tollgate Partnership Ltd has unveiled its latest plans for the new Tollgate Village, at Stanway, near Colchester, part of which is on the former Sainsbury's site.

As well as a balanced range of shops, it also includes offices and electric vehicle charging points - and is set to create 880 new jobs.

Detailed proposals, including maps and a virtual fly-through video, have been posted on www.TollgateVillage.uk

But as coronavirus restrictions mean it isn't possible to hold a traditional public exhibition, two online webinars are being held on Tuesday, May 4 for people to air their views.

Jayne Gee and Daniel Watts, directors of the family-run Tollgate Partnership Limited, which is behind the project, said: “We really want to know what people think of our plans."

The first session will take place between 2pm and 4pm, while the second will run from 6am to 8pm.

People can sign up on the Tollgate Village website.

However, people will be able to submit comment forms until May 18, as well as register for updates on the project.

The Tollgate Partnership says it will review and consider this feedback ahead of submitting a formal planning application.

An artist's impression of how the new Tollgate Village at Stanway, near Colchester, could look - Credit: Corstorphine + Wright

What do the detailed plans show?

The shopping village would be split up into four key areas, called development zones.

The first development zone is on the former Sainsbury's site an includes an eight-screen cinema and 10-lane bowling alley.

It would also include 13,000sq ft of leisure and retail floorspace.

Zone two would see more retail floor space built, but also upgrades to existing shop fronts and a reconfigured car park.

The third and fourth zones are focused on business and employment, with three high-quality office buildings around a small central park.

There would also be smaller units for firms looking for more flexible office space, as well as a 60-bed hotel.

Efforts have been made to make the plans more environmentally friendly, with electric car charging points, cycle parking spaces and a travel plan designed to reduce car journeys.

"The proposals aim to provide a new chapter for Tollgate Village," the plans say.

"They will deliver new retail, leisure and employment facilities to complement the wider objectives of the Stanway Growth Area and create a heart for the expanding community."

Developers believe the plans could generate £26million for the local economy, by keeping shoppers local.





History of Tollgate Village

Plans for the shopping village were first drawn up a decade ago. Several changes have been made over that time.

It had been granted a planning appeal and announced The Light cinema as its first operator when the coronavirus crisis struck.

"Since then, we have been proactive in reimagining Tollgate Village to meet increased demand to work and shop locally and to spend precious leisure time closer to home," said Ms Gee and Mr Watts.

“Our revised plans for the phased development will create a destination that is even more attractive, innovative and exciting than the original and we hope people will take the chance to comment when we reveal the detail."