Christmas fayre to honour popular student Tom, who died aged 19

Nikki Bowdidge, chief executive and founder, with her son Tom, who was diagnosed with a soft tissue sarcoma at age 18 Picture: THE TOM BOWDIDGE YOUTH CANCER FOUNDATION THE TOM BOWDIDGE YOUTH CANCER FOUNDATION

A charity foundation set up in memory of Colchester teenager Tom Bowdidge, who died from a rare and aggressive form of cancer, has announced the date for its popular Christmas fayre.

The Tom Bowdidge Youth Cancer Foundation carries on work done by Colchester student Tom, who was just 18 when he was diagnosed with a soft tissue sarcoma in his peritoneum and pelvis.

His mother Nikki Bowdidge, chief executive and founder of the charity, said the fayre - which is taking place on Friday, November 29 - draws in hundreds of shoppers, bringing together the communities of West Bergholt and Colchester.

"The Christmas Fayre is always one of our favourite events," she said.

"The whole of West Bergholt and Colchester really comes together for a bit of Christmas shopping and time with family and friends.

"It's lovely to invite them into our headquarters and share the day together over some festive treats and mince pies.

She added: "We have a few places left for any stallholders who would like to show off their wares to shoppers, whether they be new to our event or an old hand. We'd be delighted to have you with us."

Along with Christmas decorations, handmade chocolates, books, clothes and specialised gifts will all be available at the fayre.

There will also be a heated marquee packed with traders - so friends and family can catch up over a drink and snacks when their feet get tired.

The event traditionally raises thousands of pounds for the Tom Bowdidge Youth Cancer Foundation while also raising the profile of local, independent traders.

This year's fayre is being held from noon to 6pm on November 29 at 9 Firmins Court, West Bergholt, Colchester.

Nikki added: "Whether you want to cross off a few items from your Christmas shopping list or simply want to treat yourself, join us for a fantastic afternoon."

If you would like to be a trader at the event, email Nikki at nikkibowdidge@tombowdidgefoundation.org for an application form.