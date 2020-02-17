New music festival heading to Essex with Tom Jones headlining

Tom Jones will headline a new music festival coming to Essex in August 2020. Picture: ISABEL INFANTES/TOBBY MELVILLE/ PA IMAGES Picture: ISABEL INFANTES/TOBBY MELVILLE/ PA IMAGES

A brand new music event will host some of the worlds biggest soul and jazz artists this summer - at the former site of V Festival and RiZe.

Hideaway Festival will take over Chelmsford's Hylands Park from Friday, August 14 to Sunday, August 16, aiming to offer guests an "experience, not just a festival".

Headlining the main stage will be Sir Tom Jones, who is currently a superstar judge on ITV's The Voice, alongside Jamaican-American model, singer and songwriter Grace Jones, best known for her hit song Slave of the Rhythm.

Fans of Sir Tom Jones, both old and new, can expect a wealth of hits from his back catalogue, including What's New Pussycat?, Delilah, It's Not Unusual, Sex Bomb and many more.

A true original, Tom Jones has one of the most celebrated careers in music, not to mention his unmistakable voice and cracking stage banter.

The performance from Grace Jones is set to be a true landmark moment, celebrating fashion, artistry and a sense of extravagance not seen in modern pop.

Also stepping onto the main stage will be Beverley Knight, Macy Gray, Sinead Harnett and Brooklyn Funk Essentials - while two smaller stages tucked away in the woodland will showcase a variety of artists.

The news of the music event comes after RiZe festival was cancelled last year, after failing to bring the same crowds and revenue to Hylands Park as the popular V Festival which began in 1996 and lasted 23 years.

Back in its prime, V Festival attracted internationally acclaimed artists and grew incrementally from a licensed capacity of 35,000 to 90,000 per day.

Now, the newly launched Hideaway Festival hopes to deliver an experience for the entire family - bringing together world-renowned headliners and exciting new talent.

Hideaway boasts a diverse and thrilling line up where you can sing-along to your favourite artists while discovering a whole range to run back home and shout about to all your mates.

Everything you need to know

When is it?

Friday, August 14 to Sunday, August 16 2020.

Where is it?

Hylands Park, Chelmsford, Essex CM2 8WQ.

Are there any age restrictions?

Children under five will require a FREE ticket, which can be ordered when purchasing your main tickets.

Children aged five to 15 years old will require a Children's ticket and will need to be accompanied by an adult over 18.

A maximum of three children can be accompanied by an adult.

All guests 16 and over require an adult ticket.

How much are tickets?

Child tickets: from £15

Adult tickets: from £45

Camping tickets: from £100

When do tickets go on sale?

Early bird tickets go on sale at 10am on Thursday, February 20 - with weekend tickets priced at £42.50.

You can purchase tickets directly from the website here.

What camping options are available?

The main campsite is open to all guests, but there is also a separate family camping area for those with younger children.

For more details or any questions visit the Hideaway Festival website.