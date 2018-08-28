Video

Tom Odell ‘sending his love’ to charity ballroom dancers

Tom Odell at Thetford Forest, July 2015. Photo Andrew Whitton © Andrew Whitton 2014

Solo star Tom Odell has sent a message of support to a Suffolk hospice as they host their very own Strictly Come Dancing contest.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The singer-songwriter shared his support for St Elizabeth Hospice’s Strictly competition on the charity’s Facebook page.

Tom, who topped the UK album charts with his debut album Long Way Down, took a moment out of his busy schedule to make a video for the Ipswich based hospice.

Smiling at the camera, Odell says: “It’s Tom Odell here and I just want to send my best wishes to Kate and Danny and everyone taking part in the St Elizabeth Hospice Strictly Come Dancing final.

“Sending you lots of love and I’ll see you all soon.”

St Elizabeth Hospice thanked Tom for his support and posted: “Don’t forget you can come and watch our final taking place in the hospice Atrium from 3pm on Saturday November 10.”