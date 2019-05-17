Rain

Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Jailed: axe-wielding evicted tenant who 'flew into a rage' at ex-housemates

17 May, 2019 - 12:57
Tomasz Twardziszewski. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Tomasz Twardziszewski. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

Terrified tenants were forced to lock themselves in their rooms as a housemate who had been evicted a day earlier "flew into a rage" and threatened to kill them.

The two victims were only able to escape when Tomasz Twardziszewski went round to the garden shed of the house in Victoria Street, Braintree, allowing them to flee for safety via the front door.

The 44-year-old, of no fixed address, was only restrained when armed police - who had seen him with a small axe - shot him with a baton gun.

He has now been sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court to two years and six months in jail for making threats to kill, 12 months for affray and six weeks for criminal damage, all to run concurrently.

Twardziszewski had been refused entry to the home on Sunday, November 25 last year after those inside feared for their safety.

He had been living there up until a day before.

You may also want to watch:

Locking themselves in their rooms for safety, he damaged a gate to get access to the rear of the property and then struck at their doors.

Police said that when they arrived, Twardziszewski was aggressive and threatening towards officers.

Inspector Mark Cadd, of Braintree's Local Policing Team, said: "Twardziszweski had been evicted from the property the day before and flew into a rage.

"He managed to get access to the property and his former housemates managed to get themselves to place of safety before calling police.

"Twardziszewski had threatened to harm the men as they hid before going into a shed and grabbing an axe.

"After refusing to assist police, he directed his anger at us and we had no choice but to apprehend him using a baton gun.

"Twardziszewski has been sent to prison following what would have been a terrifying ordeal of his former housemates."

Most Read

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Suffolk stops accepting cartons and metal pans in its recycling bins

The recycling centre at Blakenham is being upgraded. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Ipswich in strong position to sign 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town are close to a deal for Tranmere striker James Norwood (left). Picture: PA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Suffolk stops accepting cartons and metal pans in its recycling bins

The recycling centre at Blakenham is being upgraded. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Ipswich in strong position to sign 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town are close to a deal for Tranmere striker James Norwood (left). Picture: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Nursing home in special measures after watchdog spots ‘signs of abuse’

Eastcotts Nursing Home in Calford Green, near Haverhill in Suffolk, is rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘No third parties involved’ in mystery of badly injured man found in Sudbury

The Sudbury Community Hub, in Northern Road near where the man was found with serious injuries lying in the road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The Non-League Podcast: Featuring AFC Sudbury’s Mark Morsley, Bury Town’s Ben Chenery and Crane Sports’ Damain Brown

Ben Chenery, Mark Morsley and seated Damian Brown

Jailed: axe-wielding evicted tenant who ‘flew into a rage’ at ex-housemates

Tomasz Twardziszewski. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Firefighters called to help injured person from home

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service launch the first Light Rescue Pump (LRP) that will be based at Wrentham Fire Station. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists