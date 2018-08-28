Photographers create striking light drawings of “Tommy” for Remembrance weekend

A drawing of "Tommy" in light at Frinton beach shelter. Picture: KEVIN JAY Kevin Jay

As a tribute for the Armistice centenary, a group of photographer friends have created drawings in light of a “Tommy” figure at landmarks around north Essex.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

"Tommy" in Clacton Remembrance Garden. Picture: KEN DURLING "Tommy" in Clacton Remembrance Garden. Picture: KEN DURLING

Kevin Jay, from Clacton, said: “We are all keen amateur photographers, and after seeing the many cut outs of the Tommy figure around the region outside churches etc, we thought we could interpret the idea using light drawing photography.

"Tommy" at All Saints Church, Brightlingsea. Picture: KEVIN JAY "Tommy" at All Saints Church, Brightlingsea. Picture: KEVIN JAY

“These particular images are created using a device called a Magilight which draws images a line at a time. When taken over a long exposure, using a camera, it builds up the image you see. We then add coloured torchlight to some of the images to add to the image.”

"Tommy" at Clacton Pier. Picture: KEN DURLING "Tommy" at Clacton Pier. Picture: KEN DURLING

The other members of the group are Ken Durling, from Braintree, and Lee Jordan Bland, from Romford.

A light drawing of "Tommy" at the Naze at Walton. Picture: Lee Jordan Bland A light drawing of "Tommy" at the Naze at Walton. Picture: Lee Jordan Bland

Mr Jay said: “We have spent several weeks visiting different locations at night to create these images as a tribute to those that gave their lives during the First World War and to mark the 100th Anniversary of Armistice Day.”

"Tommy" at the Victorian lighthouse at Dovercourt. Picture: KEVIN JAY "Tommy" at the Victorian lighthouse at Dovercourt. Picture: KEVIN JAY

The photographs include images of the figure in Clacton, Frinton, Dovercourt and Walton-on-the-Naze.

Chappel Viaduct is the backdrop for a light drawing of "Tommy". Picture: KEVIN JAY Chappel Viaduct is the backdrop for a light drawing of "Tommy". Picture: KEVIN JAY

Mr Durling has an especially poignant reason for taking the photographs to mark Remembrance Day, because his great-grandfather, Alfred James Durling, who came from Lewisham, was killed in Flanders on September 23, 1917. So the friends are paying tribute to him, together with all the soldiers who gave their lives.

"Tommy" at Walton Pier. Picture: Lee Jordan Bland "Tommy" at Walton Pier. Picture: Lee Jordan Bland

“We feel the images are a powerful reminder of this weekend’s events,” Mr Jay said.