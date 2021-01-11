Grants of up to £1k made available for community projects in east Suffolk

Published: 12:08 PM January 11, 2021

Community projects in towns such as Aldeburgh could benefit from grants

Grants of up to £1,000 are to be made available for east Suffolk community projects aimed at tackling issues such as unhealthy lifestyles or social isolation.

The Aldeburgh, Leiston, Saxmundham and Surrounding Villages Community Partnership has launched its small grant scheme, which is providing funds of between £250 and £1,000 to projects in the area.

Money will be made available for schemes which will help deliver the aims of the partnership, such as encouraging healthy lifestyles, tackling loneliness or improving the prospects of young people.

Applications must be made to East Suffolk Council by February 10.

Aldeburgh and Leiston councillor Tony Cooper, chairman of the partnership

Tony Cooper, Aldeburgh and Leiston councillor and chairman of the partnership, said: “I am pleased to announce the launch of the new funding scheme, which is aimed at helping local voluntary and community groups deliver a wide range of communities activities and projects which will help support, improve and enhance the lives of our local communities and young people."



