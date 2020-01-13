Was Tony Martin innocent or guilty? Farmer who shot burglar to attend 'people's trial' over 1999 case

Tony Martin, pictured in 2017. Picture: Ian Burt Archant

His conviction for shooting a burglar who raided his farmhouse divided national opinion. But now Norfolk farmer Tony Martin is to attend a so-called "people's trial" in Essex amid claims of fresh evidence said to prove his innocence.

Tony Martin, pictured on the 15th anniversary of the Bleak House shootings in 2014. Picture: CHRIS BISHOP Tony Martin, pictured on the 15th anniversary of the Bleak House shootings in 2014. Picture: CHRIS BISHOP

Martin, who recently turned 75, was jailed after killing teenager Fred Barras with an illegal gun at the remote Bleak House in Emneth Hungate. He also injured burglar Brendon Fearon.

The farmer's conviction sparked a UK-wide debate about the rights of homeowners to defend their properties from intruders.

Now the Tony Martin Action Group, which is campaigning to overturn his conviction, is to hold a "re-trial" at The Columnbine Centre in Walton-on-the Naze on Saturday, January 18.

Martin will be present for the event, between 6pm and 9pm, where members of the public will be asked to play the part of jurors assessing what action group chairman Christopher Snowling describes as new evidence.

What that evidence is will only be revealed on the evening, although Mr Snowling promised it would be a "tremendously exciting event" with some of the evidence dramatised.

The evidence is based on an 800-page book by Brian Pead and Mr Snowling said members of the public still find the case "absolutely riveting".

"We're going round with this show, re-educating the public about what really went on," said Mr Snowling.

Bleak House is the Norfolk farmhouse owned by Tony Martin. Picture: Ian Burt Bleak House is the Norfolk farmhouse owned by Tony Martin. Picture: Ian Burt

"It's every human being's right to clear their name."