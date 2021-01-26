Photographer braves cold sea every morning in bid to recover from back injury

Published: 4:30 PM January 26, 2021

Photographer Tony Pick has been swimming every day in the sea at Aldeburgh - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A Suffolk photographer has been swimming in the sea every morning as part of his recovery from a severe back injury - and said it has helped him "mentally turn a corner".

Tony Pick, who lives near Aldeburgh, said he was bed-ridden for several weeks after suffering a stress-related muscle injury last summer.

Mr Pick is aiming to complete 100 consecutive days of swimming in the sea - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The keen swimmer, who works as a PR and press photographer, decided to take a dip in the sea at Aldeburgh one morning to see how far along he was in his recovery.

Mr Pick has since had 67 consecutive early morning swims - each without a wetsuit due to difficulties in putting one on - and is aiming to hit 100 days by the end of the winter.

He said: "I have been swimming for about 10 years or so. Before lockdown, there were about 20 of us in a group. Every day of my life has been about exercise.

He frequently records his swim on his GoPro camera - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"With my injury, I was bed-ridden for a couple of weeks. It was a really tough time. I couldn't really move and it was a challenge.

"I was on every conceivable painkiller. I couldn't see a way out.

"One day, after about three months, I thought I would get back in the water. Mentally, I turned a corner.

"I started off by seeing if I could do it for four weeks, but my plan is to get through the whole winter without a wet suit."

Mr Pick has spoken of the benefits of regular exercise throughout the coronavirus pandemic, which he said can leave some people with a "bleak outlook".

Mr Pick has urged people to be active throughout the coronavirus lockdown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

He has urged people who are finding themselves stuck inside to try and get back out and experience nature - which he said is the "best thing".

Mr Pick said: "It has been amazing for my recovery - it's been such a positive experience. Some days it is absolutely beautiful.

"Mentally, it's helped me no end. If you can focus on something, whether its walking, running or birdwatching, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

The photographer, who lives near Aldeburgh, swims with a friend for safety - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"There is hope - if you are cooped up at home watching the news it can be a bleak outlook.

"Getting back to nature is the best thing."