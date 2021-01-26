Photographer braves cold sea every morning in bid to recover from back injury
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A Suffolk photographer has been swimming in the sea every morning as part of his recovery from a severe back injury - and said it has helped him "mentally turn a corner".
Tony Pick, who lives near Aldeburgh, said he was bed-ridden for several weeks after suffering a stress-related muscle injury last summer.
The keen swimmer, who works as a PR and press photographer, decided to take a dip in the sea at Aldeburgh one morning to see how far along he was in his recovery.
Mr Pick has since had 67 consecutive early morning swims - each without a wetsuit due to difficulties in putting one on - and is aiming to hit 100 days by the end of the winter.
He said: "I have been swimming for about 10 years or so. Before lockdown, there were about 20 of us in a group. Every day of my life has been about exercise.
You may also want to watch:
"With my injury, I was bed-ridden for a couple of weeks. It was a really tough time. I couldn't really move and it was a challenge.
"I was on every conceivable painkiller. I couldn't see a way out.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk gets its first ever Michelin Star
- 2 WATCH: Therese Coffey 'walks out' of Piers Morgan interview on GMB
- 3 'Small number' of staff at town's Tesco test positive for Covid-19
- 4 Teenager seriously injured in Ipswich stabbing
- 5 Police on scene of 'ongoing incident' in Ipswich cul-de-sac
- 6 Watch: What next for Debenhams stores across Suffolk and Essex?
- 7 'No vaccine appointments cancelled' amid Woodbridge centre closure
- 8 Concerns over lack of coronavirus vaccine centres in north Suffolk
- 9 'I don't agree... I'm doing what's best for my career' - new signing Thomas responds to Ismael's 'unprofessional' accusations
- 10 Jack Whomes to be freed after 23 years in jail for 'Essex Boys' murders
"One day, after about three months, I thought I would get back in the water. Mentally, I turned a corner.
"I started off by seeing if I could do it for four weeks, but my plan is to get through the whole winter without a wet suit."
Mr Pick has spoken of the benefits of regular exercise throughout the coronavirus pandemic, which he said can leave some people with a "bleak outlook".
He has urged people who are finding themselves stuck inside to try and get back out and experience nature - which he said is the "best thing".
Mr Pick said: "It has been amazing for my recovery - it's been such a positive experience. Some days it is absolutely beautiful.
"Mentally, it's helped me no end. If you can focus on something, whether its walking, running or birdwatching, there is light at the end of the tunnel.
"There is hope - if you are cooped up at home watching the news it can be a bleak outlook.
"Getting back to nature is the best thing."