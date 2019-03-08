Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

College restaurant team celebrate gaining their AA rosette award

PUBLISHED: 09:50 09 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:50 09 March 2019

Edmunds restaurant, based at West Suffolk College, have been rewarded for the exemplary standard of the restaurant and training by securing the highest accreditation available to them, The AA College Rosette, Level two Picture: DANNY HEWITT

Edmunds restaurant, based at West Suffolk College, have been rewarded for the exemplary standard of the restaurant and training by securing the highest accreditation available to them, The AA College Rosette, Level two Picture: DANNY HEWITT

Danny Hewitt

A college restaurant in Bury St Edmunds has secured the highest possible accreditation available to them after impressing with “exemplary” standards and training.

The team at the Edmunds restaurant, based at West Suffolk College in Out Risbygate, are celebrating being awarded the AA College Rosette, Level two, in the AA (Automobile Association) scheme.

The AA highlighted the genuine restaurant atmosphere, outstanding learning environment, strong industry links and excellent grasp of commercial sense demonstrated at Edmunds with the students at the heart of everything they do.

It was also noted that Edmunds have proved they can compete at the most ambitious level, with a clear brand, outstanding instructors and highly-polished levels of service.

Mike Mulvihill, director of service industries at the College, said: “West Suffolk College is committed to excellence, in enabling young people to transition into an adult life self-confidently and optimistically engaged with society, gainfully employed and with broad life skills to benefit themselves and the community. Edmunds is proud to be part of this mission.”

Dr Nikos Savvas, principal at West Suffolk College, said: “This is an extraordinary achievement and extremely well deserved. Under Mike’s excellent leadership, Edmunds has gone from a good college training restaurant to an exemplar and outstanding one.

“I’m so very proud of him and all his team for working so hard to deliver excellence in education in culinary arts. Edmunds offers the perfect training environment for the hospitality and culinary stars of the future.”

He added: “Edmunds joins only a small handful of college restaurants to have ever received this award. It is a truly wonderful achievement that echoes our core objective, to offer outstanding education to our students.”

The AA college rosette scheme was developed by People 1st and AA Hotel Services and has judged restaurants for 100 years.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Fireball engulfs car in Stratford St Mary

The car is completely taken over by fire in Dedham Road, Stratford St Mary Picture: ROBERT BIRNIE

‘We are in a rut’ – Needham Market boss Wilkins

Needham's Gareth Heath, left, who will return after illness for the visit of Tamworth. Picture: BEN POOLEY

Home Secretary urged to halt deportation of Suffolk asylum seeker over daughter’s FGM threat

Home Secretary Sajid Javid Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Bury St Edmunds look to overcome Redruth to soar into the top six

Bury St Edmunds' Yasin Browne, seen here scoring a try, will return at No. 8 against Redruth today. Picture:: SHAWN PEARCE

Weather - expect sunshine, rain and wind this weekend

Mixed weather is forecast for over the weekend Picture: JANE BLOOM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists